IUB observers Book, Copyright Day

1

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Department of Library and Information Science in collaboration with Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Library celebrated ‘World Book & Copyright Day’ at Baghdad ul jaded Campus. The event held on direction of Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice-Chancellor participated by librarians of 25 institutions that include public sector universities, medical colleges and hospitals, and public libraries of South Punjab region.
World Book & Copyright Day is a yearly event on 23rdApril, organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to promote reading, publishing and copyright. The main objective of celebrating World Book & Copyright Day is to motivate students and faculty members to discover the pleasures of books, promote reading culture in the society, and to float awareness about copyrights.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR