IUB observers Book, Copyright Day

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Department of Library and Information Science in collaboration with Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Library celebrated ‘World Book & Copyright Day’ at Baghdad ul jaded Campus. The event held on direction of Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice-Chancellor participated by librarians of 25 institutions that include public sector universities, medical colleges and hospitals, and public libraries of South Punjab region.

World Book & Copyright Day is a yearly event on 23rdApril, organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to promote reading, publishing and copyright. The main objective of celebrating World Book & Copyright Day is to motivate students and faculty members to discover the pleasures of books, promote reading culture in the society, and to float awareness about copyrights.