IUB holds seminar on thalassaemia

Our correspondent

Bahawalpur

The department of social work of Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Programme organized a seminar about the awareness of thalassemia disease. The participants were briefed about thalassemia, its causes and prevention.

The doctors urged students to play active role in the prevention programme of the thalassemia. The organizers hailed the initiative taken by the Punjab government for the prevention of thalassemia. After the briefing, the house was open for discussion. It was concluded that volunteers should be registered as blood donors. Thalassemia patients require blood on regular basis as an essential part of their treatment process.