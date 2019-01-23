IUB holds law moot competition

Bahawalpur

Department of Law, the Islamia University of Bahwalpur organized Law Moot Court Competitions to highlight practical aspect of legal education. The participating students performed in a simulated court involving drafting memorials and participating in oral arguments on assigned legal problems for research and oral arguments.

Engr. Prof. Dr.AamirIjaz,Vice Chancellor ,the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was the chief guest of the final law moot court competition held at Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus.In his address, he praised the efforts of faculty and students of the Law Department and said that practical exposure is vital for grooming skills and capabilities of law students. He was of the view that excellence in teaching and research can be achieved only through harnessing students’ talent and enhancing curricular and co curricular activities.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur being the oldest seat of learning in the region is prompting quality education producing graduates tocontribute in the uplift the social and economic development of the country. He said Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a law practitioner and being lawyers it is their duty to follow Quaid e Azam principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline .Being law practitioners, it is primary responsibility of law students to abide by rules and regulations and motivate others to follow suit.

He said it is era of knowledge economy and the nations who prioritized education are ruling the world and youth being major part of our population can make our country prosperous and strong.In the final law moot court competition, students presented their arguments in front of judgeswho later announced results.On this occasion Prof. Dr. AkhtarAli, Dean, Faculty of Education, Aurangzaib Abdul Rehman, retired judge, Prof Dr Abdul QuddusSial, SaminaQureshi, Advocate Supreme Court, members of District Bar Council, faculty members.—PR

Share on: WhatsApp