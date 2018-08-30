IUB faculty member participates in int’l workshop

Bahawalpur

Ahmad Bilal, faculty member, department of Applied Psychology participated in a two day international training workshop on Emotionally Focused Couple Therapy at Chiang Mai, Thailand. Emotionally Focused Couple Therapy is one of the evidence based technique of psychological treatment applied for the conflict management of couples and marital partners worldwide.

The course was attended by many participants from USA, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Pakistan. Dr. Ting Liu, Director, Philadelphia Center for Emotionally Focused Therapy /Asia Center for EFT and Certified EFT Therapist, Supervisor and trainer taught the course.—PR

