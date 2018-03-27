IUB clinch Ist position in Flower Show

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur bags five 1st positions in Bahawalpur Flower Show 2018 organized by District Administration.

Vice Chancellor’s Office, Abbasia Campus, Vice Chancellor’s Office Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, Central Camp House, Study Park for girls’ students and IUB Stall in the display at Dring Stadium declared 1st in the competition.

Honourable Vice Chancellor congratulated and appreciated hard work and dedication of officers and staff of Estate Care Division.