IUB, BCCI to improve employability skills

Our Component Bahwalpur

The Institute of Business Management and Administrative Sciences organized a panel discussion with the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) on bridging the employ ability skills gap in higher education through training interventions concentrated on soft and technical skills for Pakistani Millennials.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Tanveer Mahmood were among the participants of the discussion.

This panel discussion was carried out as a part of an HEC funded project under its National Research Program for Universities (NRPU).

The project is headed by Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal Director and Dean Faculty of Management Sciences as the principal investigator.