IUB approves new PhD programmes

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

The 46th meeting of academic council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) held in the chair of Prof. Dr Qaiser Mushtaq at Abbasia Campus. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, this was seventh meeting in the tenure of current Vice Chancellor bringing harmony in educational and research activities in the university.

The academic calendar implemented in 2015 has ensured compatibility in academic schedule across the campuses, as mid and final term examinations and their results are declared on same date. Faculty and students are enjoying congenial academic environment with full zeal and fervor.