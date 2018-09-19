IUB Abbasia campus renovated

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

The historic building of the Abbasia Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been recently renovated and upgraded into a serene and peaceful academic campus reviving its grandeur and glorious past. The double story building located in the heart of Bahawalpur city is presently being used as administrative campus of the university, having Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat and offices of the Registrar, Treasurer and Controller of Examinations.

Recently,the campus has been renovated maintaining its historical architecture of ex-princely state of Bahawalpur. This campus was inaugurated as JamiaAbbasia Bahawalpur by the Crown Prince Sahibzada Muhammad Abbas Khan Abbasi on 5th October 1950.In 1975 the JamiaAbbasia established by Nawab of Bahawalpur was declared as chartered university, which is at present converted into a modern, functional and attractive institution of Southern Punjab.

Keeping in view, the historical significance of this campus, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor put his personal efforts to revive the splendid past of this campus. The Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall which was famous for Khutbat-e-Bahawalpur delivered by renowned Muslim scholar Prof. Dr. HameedUllah in March 1981, has been renovated and upgradedinto a modern state of the art seminar hall.

Share on: WhatsApp