ITU’s 7th robotics expo today

Lahore

Information Technology University (ITU) the Punjab is organizing its 7th edition of the flagship Robotics Expo, Machines of The future: Robots on Saturday December 23, 2017 from 10.30 am to 4 pm at Arfa Software Technology Park. The founding Vice Chancellor ITU, Chairman PITB, Advisor to CM Dr. Umar Saif will inaugurate the Expo. Prominent celebrities to attend the event include, Najam Sethi, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Inzamam ul Haq, Chief Selector Pakistan National Team and Mushtaq Ahmed, bowling coach for the Pakistan cricket team to encourage the work of ITU students. In this exhilarating event, sophomore students of ITU will showcase robot prototypes built to address locally relevant problems of Pakistan. The prototypes include Acoustic Tractor beam, Wall climbing bot, Fighting Robots amongst the list of 15 innovative ideas. In addition to the student work, the Research assistants to Mr. Talha Rehmani, will be presenting their work which includes a Roboceptionist, ITU’s very own robot receptionist that assists the visitors, as well as provide valuable data to understand the field of human-robot interaction, and Rekhta, this brings Urdu word prediction and transliteration to finger-tips of people.—PR