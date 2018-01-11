ITU set for 2nd edition of ‘Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest’

Staff Reporter

The Information Technology University (ITU) the Punjab is all set to hold the second edition of the Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest at Alhamra Arts Centre, Mall Road, Lahore on January 13-14, 2018.

The Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest is the first of its kind festival in Pakistan which focuses solely on fostering creative and innovative thinking, and aims to establish the forward-looking, progressive, and modern Pakistan envisioned by our founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah” Dr Saif noted. The festival is free and open to the public.

Over twenty international speakers from across the world universities like Harvard, New York University and Georgetown, institutions like the British Library, the French Institute for Near Eastern Studies are joining the festival. Speakers include Professor Reza Pirbhai, author of biography of the Mother of the Nation, Fatima Jinnah, Professor Robert Hoyland an expert on early Islam, Professor Ben Hopkins expert on Afghanistan and Professor Daniel Elam with ground-breaking work on Bhagat Singh.

The two-day festival which will run from 11am to 7.30pm on January 13 and 14, 2018, will also feature leading experts from Pakistan, including scholars from all major universities of the country. Eminent journalists like Najam Sethi, Nasim Zehra, Arif Nizami, Ejaz Haider, Fahd Husain, Khurram Husain and others, will participate in panels with international experts, and scholars like Dr Ishrat Hussain, Dr Syed Jaffar Ahmad from the University of Karachi, Dr Razia Sultana, Vice Chancellor of SBBWU Peshawar, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Sargodha University, Dr Iqbal Chawla from Punjab University and Dr Aasim Sajjad Akhtar from Quaid-e-Azam University.