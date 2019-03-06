ITU Punjab convocation

Staff Reporter

The Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab, Pakistan’s first research focused University, established in 2012, is holding its second convocation on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10 am at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, to confer degrees of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering and Executive Master in Business, Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship.

These candidates were enrolled in the Bachelors and Masters programs. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Governor of the Punjab and honourable Chancellor ITU, will preside over the ceremony to confer degrees upon graduating students and award medals to high achievers. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar VC ITU will deliver his opening address.

A number of 181 students will get their degrees in the second convocation, which includes 61 of BSCS, 56 of BSEE, 12 of EMBITE, 43 of MSCS and 9 students of MSEE. In December 2017, 139 students were declared successful in the first convocation.

ITU has been awarded ‘W’ category by the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) and an endorsement from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which is the highest ranking a university can achieve with regards to academic and research prowess and is awarded only to those institutions which meet the requirements as proposed by the governing bodies.

