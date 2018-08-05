ITU-PITB WhizKids boot camp provides technological awareness among kids: Umar Saif

LAHORE : The kids have been given an experience to learn in an environment that promotes the ‘learning by doing’ model as WhizKids program is designed to empower students with state-of-the-art technology which they can work with in the changing environment, said Dr. Umar Saif Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) while addressing the graduation ceremony 2018 of project WhizKids Sunday.

Whizkids is a project of Information Technology University (ITU) and PITB, catering to students aged 8 to18 years. The program aims to place the students in the preliminary stages of entrepreneurship by workshops and trainings.

WhizKids program is conducted by students for students and aims to create a community of tech enthusiasts. The program is held annually with a dynamic curriculum every year to provide the participating students a know-how of the changing tech space.

WhizKids program of 2018 was divided into three groups. The first group of the program targeting kids aged 8 to 13 and empowered them with skills pertaining to robotics, programming and design thinking.

The second group targeted students aged 14 to 18 and had an entrepreneurial boot camp set up for the students to work on their individual business projects. The third group of the program was set at Sanjan Nagar Public Trust Fund where the students went through trainings on the use of robotic kits, game development and design thinking.

The graduation event had the highest performers of the program received awards, as well as distribution of certificates to all students participating in the program. Awards were given to the trainers who contributed in the program over the one-month course.

The Graduation ceremony of Whizkids Batch of 2018 was attended by 200 students who took part in the program, the parents of the students and trainers, who conducted various activities over the course of the program

Share on: WhatsApp