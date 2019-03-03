ITU launches computer engineering dept

Salim Ahmed

The launch of Computer Engineering (CE) Department at the Information Technology University (ITU) the Punjab in addition to existing 11 degree programs will cater the needs of the industry and the academia.

Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar Vice Chancellor said on the approval of CE Department by the 9th meeting of the ITU Syndicate held here today under his chairmanship.

Addressing the Syndicate Members Dr. Niaz said that the University aimed to educate the next generation of innovators, engineers and scientists to develop technologies to drive the country’s economic growth and to focus on resolving local problems with an emphasis on research and entrepreneurship for socio economic development.

The meeting lauded all the measures taken by the ITU administration to promote skilled education in the field of computer science and engineering.

Industrial and academicals needs of the skilled based education and its role for economic stability and development was also reiterated.

