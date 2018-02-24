ITU hosts launch of book on Lord Wavell

Staff Reporter

The Information Technology University (ITU) the Punjab’s Centre for Governance and Policy hosted the launch of acclaimed British historian Victoria Schofield book on Lord Wavell, the penultimate Viceroy of India here today.

Discussing Wavell’s role In South Asia, Victoria Schofield mentioned that he knew the land well. “Before coming in as Viceroy he was Commander in Chief and much before that he had served in what is now Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He even knew Urdu and Pashto,” said Schofield, noting that today few people make such effort before being posted to a new position. “Wavell did not want India divided, but also wanted the Muslims to have their fair share, something which Jinnah wanted all along” argued the author.