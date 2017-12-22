ITU holds open house for admission today

City Reporter

Information Technology University (ITU), Punjab is holding its first open house for admissions 2018 on Friday (December 22) at Arfa Software Technology Park.
According to a spokesman for the ITU, the open house is for Undergraduate Programs and Executive MBA in Information, Technology and Entrepreneurship (EMBITE). The EMBITE is a unique program for mid-career professionals, designed to develop or enhance tech-oriented management and entrepreneurial skills.
The ITU is now offering four undergraduate programs including BS Economics with Data Science, BS Management & Technology, BS Computer Science and BS Electrical Engineering.

