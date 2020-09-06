It’s time for socio-economic uplift, Suri tells Istehkam-e-Pakistan conference

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Our valiant forces have always successfully defended geographical boundaries of the motherland, and now it’s time for socioeconomic uplift of the country and maintenance of durable peace in the region, said National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri. He was addressing the ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ conference, organised by the ‘Voice of Pakistan’ organisation in collaboration with Tianshi International Company here on Sunday.

He said that 6th September is a very important day in the history of Pakistan when the Pakistani military forces smashed Indian arrogance. The Pakistani nation also proved beyond any doubt that it stands with the nation for national defence. He said that Indian forces showed cowardice on Sept 1965 and attacked Pakistan in the darkness of night. However, Pakistan armed forces reacted strongly and forced India for retreat, inflicting a shameful defeat on it.

He said that our army jawans presented unprecedented sacrifices for protection and defence of homeland. Our Ghazis also wrote golden history with their action against Indian forces. He said that Pakistan is the only country in the Islamic world, which was created in the name of Islam and Allah Almighty also bestowed the land with various resources. ‘Our jawans are the best youth power in the entire Islamic world. Therefore we all are duty bound to defend Pakistan at every forum.’

Qasim Suri said that corona pandemic badly affected the entire globe even though the developed countries also faced severe financial setback.