It’s regretful that we have not learnt anything from past: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Monday expressed his regret for not learning anything from the past.

Talking to media persons during the hearing at accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said that the opponents always try to pull the legs of others, adding that ‘Naya Pakistan’ can be made in next 10 to 20 years.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always struggled for the agenda of development. There is no comparison of the work done in Punjab and Islamabad, he continued.

The ex-premier said that he was unable to cut the ribbon of development projects but these plans are underway to lead the country towards success.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif excuses himself from talking on the rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that was held in Lahore on Sunday. He said that everyone knows what PTI Chief Imran Khan has done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Orignally published by INP