It’s like a dream come true: Malala

Breaks into tears, overwhelmed by emotion

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

“I have dreamed returning to Pakistan during past five years”, MalalaYousafzai said with tears in eyes. The youngest Nobel laureate in history added Today, I am very happy that, after five-and-a-half years, I have set foot on the soil of my country again”, later in Pashto, “Today is the happiest day of my life, because I have returned to my country.”

She was addressing a ceremony held in her honour at Prime Minister Office on Thursday. Malala returned to Pakistan on a four-day visit late Wednesday night by air. She was accompanied by her father Ziauddin, Farah Mohamed and Amirobyn Thompson. “Pakistan has fought a successful war against terrorism and rid itself of this menace,” she said.

She said she can never forget the care and treatment she received from Pakistani doctors after she was attacked. “Pakistan’s future lies in its new generation which must be given education” said Malala. She stated she always wanted to live in a Pakistan which was safe and secure.

The Nobel laureate said Malala Fund has spent over six million dollars on female education in Pakistan.

She said “I was born in 1999,” and trying to control here emotion, she added “I don’t cry often”. I am only 20-years-old but have seen much in my life. It was very difficult for me to leave the country after the attack. I would have never left Pakistan if it was in my control,” said Malala while breaking into tears.

“I have always wanted to return to peaceful Pakistan.

She said, we should spend on the education of our children for better Pakistan.

The Prime e Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his address said that more than six thousand troops and many thousands of civilians sacrificed their lives to bring peace and normalcy in the country. Two hundred thousand troops are still actively engaged in this war.

Khaqan asked Malala to spread the message of peace as a messenger of Pakistan in the whole world.

He said when Malala moved out of the country, terrorism was at its peak. However, with the strong resolve of the nation and security forces, this scourge has been crushed.

The Prime Minister said the whole world has given respect to Malala and her own country Pakistan also holds her in highest esteem.