It’s great that women are getting to project themselves as real fighters: Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai :Bollywood starlet Jacqueline Fernandez says entertainment is a brutal and unpredictable business where things change.
Jacqueline, who made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Aladin, is now a mainstream commercial actor, thanks to her successful films like Kick and Judwaa 2, and hit franchises like Houseful and Race.

