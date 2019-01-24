It’s barbarism; time to wake up

A H Bhatti

THE PM asked to bring change while remaining in the same system; but we demanded “change of whole system” Mr PM! It’s proving our way day by day. Sahiwal killing of innocent people; using public weapons by public servant is worst of examples of Law Enforcement by the Government. They were signalled to stop; They stopped, begged for life; They were Fired upon at point blank- Worst in front of their kids – Alas, – Can this happen to others or we need to condemn and stop for sure.

Nowhere in the world, car not stopping is fired upon instead is chased and intercepted – A number of videos are on record. Why after they begged for life – they were killed? “Right of Self-Defence was blessed upon the humanity by no one other than the Holy Prophet (SAWW), the founder of Riasat-e-Madina; but with reasons to believe”. This isn’t self-defence nor a duty to state; but there is a need too to reveal the real motive behind this episode.

State is supposed to behave in a more sensible manner, more carefully. “Rules of Engagement” were totally violated. Conflicting statements by the CTD self negated the innocence of their high ups also; and worst of all was the FIR to cover up the drama. Heads must role or else will role. It’s law of nature, Force Majuer comes in when human lords fail to dispense justice. Let’s start looking at the “End State” today; what they are going to do is to be stopped. Where is the fault? Who’s really responsible?

“Ideal State” can be attained by following other developed countries; because “Where There is a will, there is a way”. The need is to put the “Man enough” in place who knows the Job; has the will, exposure, education, innovation, passion and is above his own self. “Compromises, affections, passions, reasons, service interests, exigencies and likewise” are all nonsense arguments aimed at saving our own personal interests, positions, possessions, professions and purposes. Wholesome “Legislative reforms” are required beside “Administrative overhaul of system” to put the order “Right”; starting with urgently needed Police Reforms.

Had the Sahiwal incident taken place in the domain of Pak Army; till now many guys would have been sacked and made an example by the Chief. But unfortunately it’s our “Bureaucracy” No high up will be made answerable. They have ruined and destroyed this country for their vested interests and Lordism approach. They loot and plunder at will through their corrupt subordinates (HCVs, Tehsidars, readers, SHOs, PAs and Munshies); who in return are making life of general public miserable in this land of the pure. These Baboos till today behave like English Lords and Masters for the poor public as of colonialism era. Just visit any of these Baboo’s office even today as common citizen and there you have it. Let’s do it now or never. Let’s hate the option of “Not Siding with either Right or Wrong”. It is hypocrisy and to say more “Un-Islamic” May Allah help us fight our way out. Pakistan Zindabad.

