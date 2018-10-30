It’s a boy! Shoaib, Sania welcome #BabyMirzaMalik

KARACHI : Sports power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza on Tuesday morning became parents to a baby boy.

“Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah,” Malik wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled,” the 36-year old all-rounder added.

Prior to Malik’s announcement, his manager and agent, Ameem Haq, had tweeted: “#BabyMirzaMalik boy is here. Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon.”

Indian tennis star Mirza had been sharing numerous photographs on social media throughout her pregnancy, keeping her fans updated with the next phase of the couple’s life.

Mirza’s sister Anam also shared her excitement on Instagram.

