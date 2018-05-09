ITP’s road safety campaign launched

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Tuesday launched a road safety campaign on main roads of the city to control the violation of traffic rules and ensure safe road environment.

The main objective of this road safety campaign, launched in collaboration with Red Crescent, is to ensure use of helmets by motorcyclists, fastening seat belt, avoid use of mobile phone and lane discipline during drive.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, this campaign is being launched to ensure implementation on traffic rules.

This campaign was started from PARC Chowk and SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP’s squads would remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Kashmir Highway and Murree Road to educate road users about traffic rules. Pamphlets and leaflets would be distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing will visit educational institutions, private and public offices to create awareness about traffic rules.

Banners having road safety tips will be installed on important boulevards while social media will be used by ITP for better outreach of this campaign.

ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 will also disseminate the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.