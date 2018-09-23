ITP’s poor strength undermines efficiency: SSP

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Furukh Rashid Monday underlining the need to improve strength of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) said the dearth of officials was undermining the efficiency with traffic problems worsening with each passing day. “The traffic flow has increased almost seven times in 13 years and the staff’s strength gradually decreases from 685 to 628 due to the retirement of some officials,” he said in an interview with APP.

The ITP, on its inception in 2005 with 685 officials, was mandated to control 125,000 registered vehicles of the capital besides those coming from different cities. Now, the city exclusively owns some 900,000 vehicles and also bears the burden of those coming from other parts of the country. The situation, he said, requires urgent reinforcement of the ITP.

Farrukh said over 2,000 traffic wardens at some 506 points of the federal capital were required to handle daily traffic business while ITP could only manage to cover some 286 spots around the clock in two shifts and 89 points partially. “Some 131 spots mostly in rural areas go unattended, due to shortage of staff”, he added. Islamabad Expressway’s both sides, Tarnol, Bara Kahu, Golra and some sectors of the Capital including G-11, E-7, E-8, E-11 were among the areas where the ITP deployment remained off and on. At least six sergeants, the SSP said, were required to be deployed at a big crossing junction while four at a small one.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp