ITP working to regulate laws

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is trying its best at every level to implement laws as it is not possible to avoid from road accidents without regulating traffic laws, says Senior Superintendent (SSP) traffic police officer Farukh Rasheed.

SSP addressed at the end of training courses which include the modern, technical and defense related courses were conducted to train China private company’s drivers and whole staff at Islamabad. Also efforts are being to improve the condition of education team in traffic police, he added further.