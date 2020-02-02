ITP to take action against motorists using HID lights

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was taking actions against motorists using High-Intensity Discharge lights to ensure safe road environment on the capital roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed the personnel to take stern actions against violators without discrimination to avoid accidents, ITP spokesman Sunday said.

He said special squads had been constituted and police pickets were erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Margalla Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue to curb the violators.—APP