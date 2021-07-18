ITP to take action against illegal cattle markets

City Reporter

In line with directives of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict against illegal cattle markets hampering traffic flow and causing inconvenience for citizens.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain said that that special arrangements have been made in the Capital to facilitate citizens on the eve of Eid.

He said that any hindrance in traffic flow would not be tolerated and strict action to be taken against those causing inconvenience for citizens.

He said that strict action would be taken against illegal cattle markets and those selling cattle alongside the roads.

The relevant beat officers and DSPs would ensure strict action against such persons while SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk would supervise this operation.

The SSP (Traffic) said that additional strength has been deployed at various busy areas and specified cattle markets to ensure smooth traffic flow which would work in three shifts.

He said that purpose of this deployment is to ensure smooth traffic flow while diversions points have been also erected.

Syed Karar Hussain said that citizens can lodge their complaints at ITP Helpline (1915 or 051-9261992-93) and prompt action would be ensured on it.