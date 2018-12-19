ITP to resolve traffic issues in business areas of Capital: Farrukh

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has said that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will resolve traffic related issues in business hubs of the federal capital including Blue Area and will take special measures for ensuring smooth flow of traffic there.

He stated this during a meeting with the office bearers of All Traders Welfare Association (ATWA) from Blue Area on Tuesday. Among others, the meeting was attended by DSPs of all four traffic zones, Inspectors, President ATWA Yusuf Rajpoot, Chief Coordinator Chaudhry Muhammad Waseem and Group Leader Ameen Prizada.

The delegation appreciated the campaign of ITP against those involved in wrong parking of vehicles in markets and assured their full cooperation for success of this drive.

The SSP (Traffic) assured to resolve the issues of traders community and said that campaign against those creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic would remain continue.—INP

