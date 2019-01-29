ITP to enhance driving licence fee from today

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to increase fee for issuance of driving licences by Rs 400.

The decision in that regard would be announced at a function to be held at ITP Headquarters here Tuesday marking the 13th anniversary of its establishment, an official privy to the development told APP on Monday.

He said at present along with the normal fee, Rs 400 extra was charged to the applicants seeking same day issuance of a new driving license or its renewal for any category, including motorbike, car, LTV and HTV. Since the ITP would now issue the licence same day, so it had decided to increase the normal fee by Rs 400, which would be applicable from January 29 (Tuesday), he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was contacted to get his views on the issue but he did not attend the phone. The message was dropped for his comments but no reply was received.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp