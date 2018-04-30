ITP starts monitoring of traffic violations through Safe City cameras

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has started monitoring of traffic violations through safe city cameras and fine tickets would be dispatched to violators at their home addresses.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, ITP has started strict implementation on traffic laws to ensure safe road environment in the city and planned to start monitoring of traffic system through safety city cameras.

The fine tickets would be dispatched at home addresses of traffic law violators and a separate unit has been set up for traffic monitoring.

This system is at par with international standards and developed countries use such system to check traffic violations.

This system would help to ensure safe road environment and maintain examplery traffic system in the city.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed will himself monitor this traffic system while acquaintance to all police officials have been provided about this traffic system and they will ensure implementation on it. SSP (Traffic) has said that fine tickets would be sent at the addresses of violators and the vehicles cannot be transferred if fine not paid. He said that fine, if not paid, would be received during payment of annual tax of vehicles.

Mr. Farrukh Rasheed also asked the citizens to get vehicles transferred on their own names to avoid any inconvenience after implementation of this system.— INP

