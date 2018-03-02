ITP starts e-ticketing system to pay fine and collect documents within 30 seconds

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) started e-ticketing system in the city which will enable the citizens to pay the fine amount on the spot in case of any traffic violation and get their documents back within 30 seconds.

Following directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri, this system has been initially started on pilot basis and more than 70 police officials have been acquainted with the system.

These policemen will serve at 10 various places in the City Zone including Kalsoom Plaza, Daman Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Melody Chowk, Zero Point, F-8 Exchange Chowk, Secretariat Chowk, Radio Chowk, Dhokri Chowk and Aabpra Chowk.

It is to mention that 1760 J-Cash points and National Bank of Pakistan are already collecting the amount of fine tickets. The basic purpose of this newly launched system is to save the time of the citizens.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Malik Matloob said ITP would continue efforts to facilitate road users.—APP

