ITP starts action for proper parking

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday started operation in sector G-9 (Karachi Company) against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating nuisance in smooth flow of traffic. This operation has been launched following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed who has directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city, a police spokesman said.

During the operation said several motorists were fined at Karachi Company in last 24 hours. The SSP, he said, had directed SP (Traffic) and all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation of traffic laws and took action against those disturbing traffic discipline in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) said it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp