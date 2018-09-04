ITP officers return missing bag to passenger

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officers, while establishing an example of honestly returned the missing bag and mobile phone to passengers

According to details, the ITP officers were performing duties at IJP road near 9th Avenue when they found a bag as well as Mobile phones full of precious items from passengers bus roof top.

The ITP officers picked bag and followed the bus. After reaching the bus, ITP handed over the bag to passenger after legal proceeding, while other passenger missing mobile phone was also handed over after tracing.

Both passengers acknowledge the work of ITP. In this regard SSP traffic Farukh Rasheed announced cash prize and certificates for Islamabad traffic police Inspector Noor Jamal and ASI Toqeer.

