ITP issues traffic plan for next two days

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued special diversion plan for February 16-17 to avoid any inconvenience to citizens, keeping in view security arrangements on these days due to upcoming visit of foreign dignitary. This diversion plan has been chalked out so that citizens may not face any difficulty to reach their destinations, police said.

According to this plan, heavy traffic coming from Lahore to Islamabad will be diverted from Rawat T-Cross from where they may use Peshawar G T Road and Motorway after passing through Sohan Garden, Kutchery Chowk and Rawalpindi Saddar. The route for heavy traffic from Kak Bridge towards Koral Chowk or Islamabad Expressway will be closed while such traffic may use alternate routes of Kak Bridge to PWD Colony, Sohan Garden, Kutchery Chowk and Rawalpindi Saddar to reach Peshawar Road or Motorway.

Similarly, heavy traffic coming from Peshawar G T Road and Motorway Islamabad will be diverted from Chungi No. 26 towards Rawalpindi Peshawar G T Road and Motorway. The traffic will be diverted from IJP Road to Peshawar Road as Katarian Pul, 9th Avenue and IJP Road towards Faizabad will be closed for traffic.

Heavy traffic coming from Murree and Azad Kashmir will be diverted from ‘Satra Meel’ towards Murree Motorway as their entry will be closed towards Islamabad and Murree Road.

For the general traffic, both sides from Koral Chowk to Islamabad Expressway will remain closed and the alternate route would be from Rawalpindi Saddar road, Rawal Road, Murree Road, Stadium Road, 9th Avenue road, Kashmir Highway or IJP Road.

The road leading to Faizabad and Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point Under-Bridge will remain closed from both sides and traffic will be diverted to Faisal Avenue or Kashmir Highway from Zero Point Loop from where 9th Avenue, Stadium Road, IJP Road, Saddar road and Sohan Garden road may be used to come on Lahore G T Road.

Red Zone from all sides will remain closed for any kind of traffic. Those coming to Islamabad from Marriott, Islamabad Hotel, Sector G-5 or G-6 or going to Rawalpindi may use Margallah Road, Faisal Avenue, Kashmir Highway through Zero Point Loop, 9th Avenue, Stadium Road, Faqir Api Road to IJP and Peshawar roads.

The residents of Nurpur Shahah (Bari Imam area) and Qauid-i-Azam University may use 3rd Avenue from Murree Road or Shahdra Road, Margallah Road (Trail-III).

The residents of foreigner diplomat or DPD may use 3rd road.

The road from Rawal Dam Chowk towards Faizabad will remain closed from both sides for all kind of traffic. The residents of Murree or Bhara Kau going to G T Road will use Korang Road Bani Gala from where they will reach Park Road after taking right turn from Imran Khan Chowk. Further, they will use Taramri Chowk, Lehtrar Road, Khana Service Road and Koral Chowk to reach their destination. The residents of same area will use Kashmir Highway and 9th Avenue to reach Rawalpindi.

Those going or coming to Murree from Motorway will use Kashmir Highway by Dhokir Chowk and Murree Road from Koiran Wala Chowk. People coming to Faizabad from Rawalpindi will use Murree Road to Stadium Road, 9th Avenue, IJP road to Faqir Api Road.—APP

