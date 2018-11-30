ITP fines 851 VIPs during current year

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 851 VIPs during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said on Friday.

He said ITP personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 851 VIPs on traffic rules violation during the current year, in line with the main its objectives, defined at time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on January 28, 2006.

The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 65 Parliamentarians, 46 army officials, 357 government officials, 205 senior police officers, 12 diplomats, 37 media personnel and 51 Judiciary officers among others. “Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal before law and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules,” said the SSP (Traffic).—APP

Share on: WhatsApp