ITP continues efforts to facilitate in safe return of tourists in Murree

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is making all possible efforts to facilitate in safe return of tourists stranded in Murree and to maintain smooth flow of traffic for local commuters in the area.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, SSP Traffic Mazhar Iqbal said that the ITP personnel are making all possible efforts to maintain flow of traffic. He said that all resources are being used to assist people during this calamity.

He said that more than 30 policemen are performing duties in areas leading to Murree and ensuring smooth so that the citizens do not face any difficulty and avoid traffic congestion. The ITP has adopted special measures to facilitate and guide the tourists after the Emergency declared in Murree, the SSP (Traffic) added.

All traffic DSPs are present at the ‘Satra Meel’ Toll Plaza and in Bhara Kau area. Additional contingent of traffic police, vehicles, lifters and other equipment are also available to assist the citizens, Rai Mazhar Iqbal said adding that ITP is taking all possible steps to help and facilitate the citizens.

He said that ITP Radio is keeping the citizens informed about the traffic situation from time to time through its special broadcasts.

Citizens should cooperate with the traffic police to avoid unnecessary travel, he concluded.

Moreover, contingents of Islamabad Operational police headed by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus are also performing duties on roads leading to Murree and giving awareness about latest situation.