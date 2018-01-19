ITP committed to ensure safe road environment: SSP

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was making all out efforts to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and adopting modern techniques to inculcate road sense among the people, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad Malik Matloob said Thursday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a road safety seminar held here at Air Headquarters, the SSP said the ITP believed in friendly policing and promoting friendly police ecology in the city. The ITP, he said, were a corruption free force whose operational codes included equal implementation of law and elimination of VIP culture.

Around 150 participants were given road safety tips and educated about traffic laws with the purpose to ensure safe road environment for the commuters. They were informed about traffic rules and regulations, besides special measures being taken by the ITP to curb various traffic violations.

The ITP’s education team briefed the participants on the history of the force, targets given to it and its achievements, safety measures while walking along the road, road crossing code, causes of accidents and how to protect one-self, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning vehicle or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using mobile phone while driving.

A special lecture was also given to them as how to ensure safe driving in rainy weather and ensure proper maintenance of vehicles for such conditions.—APP

