ITP campaign to make road users more responsible underway

The vigorous campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is underway to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules and a total of 2,027,55 fine tickets were issued during the year 2018 over violation of various laws.

The focus areas of this campaign are elimination of tinted glasses from vehicles, use of non-pattern number plates and curbing practice of over-speeding, driving motorbikes without helmets, silencers as well as one-wheeling.

The decision to launch this campaign was made following the directions from the office of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar who has assigned special task to SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed to ensure implementation of traffic laws and gain maxim um public cooperation in this regard.

With zeal and zest to ensure implementation on traffic laws, ITP has started renewed efforts for safer road environment in Capital and is involving community in its affairs. Its teams are visiting educational institutions to create traffic sense and several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

Programs of ITP FM radio channel 92.4 have also the main focus to create awareness about traffic rules among road users and streamlining traffic flow. The SSP (Traffic) said this awareness drive about traffic rules will help to ensure safe road environment through citizens’ cooperation.

The police source said this awareness campaign would continue in the ongoing month and strict implementation on laws will be ensured after it. He said that ITP issued 2,027, 55 fine ticekts over violation of traffic rules in eight various categories.

He said that 30 halting points have been created in the city which are making efforts to ensure implementation on traffic rules.

He said a total of 26315 vehicles with unauthorized number plates had been fined while 50377 motorists were fined for not fastening seat belts. The fine to the road users is not a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safety of road users, he added.—INP

