ITP campaign to control lane violation in full swing

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) campaign launched to check lane violation is in full swing and thousands of road users have been educated to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to people and road users are being educated for lane discipline during drive.

The ITP’s squads remain present on all important roads including F-8 Exchange Chowk, Khayaban Chowk, F-10, Dhokri Chowk and other key places of the federal capital to educate road users about traffic rules.

Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing led by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are creating awareness about traffic rules.

The ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, the SSP Traffic maintained.—INP

