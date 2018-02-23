ITP asked to stop young motorbikers from using wrong lanes

Citizens of twin cities on Thursday demanded of the officials concerned of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to start an awareness drive to stop young motorbikers to stop violating traffic rules on busy roads by using wrong lanes. According to them, due to open violation on busy roads by young and under-age motorbike users, the lives of road-users are on threat as several times their violation lead to dangerous accidents. They said that many motorbike users use wrong lanes of major roads, which are not allocated for them but they use fast-lanes, which are only allowed for motor-cars for over-taking or using it for short time. “Due to this wrong driving of young motorbikers, many citizens face untoward situation when they while using roads immediately come to the wrong lane and several times hit the bumpers of motor-cars,” said Zahoor Ahmad, an owner of 1000CC motor-car.

“I have to change my car bumper besides receiving scratches on car several times due to this routine wrong driving of young motorbikers on crossing their actual lane and entering into wrong fast-lane of main roads of twin like Expressway and Kashmir Highway.

Aftab Qureshi, another car user said “I never ever violated any traffic rule while using roads of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to secure my own and other lives but I can’t do anything when an under-age motorbiker openly violate traffic rules and use wrong lanes.” —APP

