Items available at USC is of very high quality

According to the details, the quality and standard of the items available at all the utility stores established across the country are kept in mind in every case.

In this regard, the management ensures quality and standard in every way while procuring the items.

All items supplied at Utility Stores are duly certified by Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

It should be remembered that Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority is the only organization in Pakistan that monitors the quality of goods in Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson, Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, quality ghee and oil are available in abundance at all utility stores across the country and are also available at cheap prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

Which are certified by PSQCA and confirm to the quality principles as well as having ISO certificates for Quality Management System, Environment Management System, Food Safety Management System, Health and Safety Management System.

It should be remembered that Utility Stores Corporation buys commodities, especially ghee, from major companies in the country and these companies have food licenses from Punjab Food Authority and Sindh Food Authority.