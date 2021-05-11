Italy’s Verratti doubt for Euro 2020 with knee injury

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is a doubt for Euro 2020 after his club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday said the midfielder would be out of action for “four to six weeks” with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old has suffered a “strained interior medial ligament” in his right knee, PSG said in a statement.

Italy kick off the delayed European Championship on June 11 against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Verratti will miss the rest of the domestic season in France, where PSG trail leaders Lille by three points with two Ligue 1 matches remaining and face Montpellier in the French Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

Verratti’s last appearance at a major tournament was in the 2014 World Cup, as Italy failed to qualify for the event four years later.

He also missed Euro 2016 through injury. He has spent two spells on the sidelines this season, once with a thigh injury and another after contracting Covid-19.

“He is very disappointed, we all are,” said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino. “We are losing an important player for the rest of the season and the crucial matches. “He is already thinking about recovering as quickly as possible.—AP