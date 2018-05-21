Italy’s populist parties to name future premier pick

Rome :Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League party prepared Monday to present their pick for future premier of the country’s new populist government to end more than two months of deadlock after inconclusive elections. They are due to meet President Sergio Matterella at the presidential palace on Monday evening to formally present their choice. After a week of haggling, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini closed a coalition deal and announced a joint programme which turns its back on austerity measures. Both Di Maio and Salvini dreamed of running the first anti-establishment government within a EU-founding nation, but a clash of egos and lack of majority in parliament forced them to opt for a third candidate. Media reports say the pair will, however, lay claim to their top ministerial picks: Interior minister for the nationalist Salvini and Minister of economic development for Di Maio. “We have agreed on the leader and ministers of government and we hope that no one will veto a choice that represents the will of the majority of Italians,” Salvini said Sunday. Rumours are also swirling around the nomination for premier with the media betting on a handful of candidates. Giuseppe Conte, 54, a lawyer who teaches law in Florence and Rome is among the rumoured top picks. Though little known in Italy, he has an impressive CV with teaching stints at Yale, Cambridge and Sorbonne.

Related