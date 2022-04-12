Italy seize Nikita Mazepin’s assets

Italy has seized Nikita Mazepin’s assets and properties worth around 105 million euros ($114.45 million), two police sources said on Monday.

The operation targeted a villa known as Rocky Ram located in the north of the island of Sardinia.

It was another part of broader efforts aimed at penalizing wealthy Russians linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.

There was no immediate comment from Mazepin’s PR manager.

Mazepin was fired in March by U.S.-owned F1 team Haas and things have gone downhill for the Russian since then.

He was included in an EU sanctions list along with his father, Dmitry, who the European Union’s official journal described as a member of President Vladimir Putin’s closest circle.

Mazepin, 23, was released by Haas on the eve of the new F1 campaign, having declined to publicly condemn the war.

His axing seemed inevitable after Uralkali, the Russian fertilizer firm co-owned by his father Dmitry, was cut as the team’s title sponsor.

Nikita Mazepin’s assets are not the only ones to be seized as Italian police have already sequestered villas and yachts worth over 900 million euros from wealthy Russians who were placed on a European Union sanctions list following the Ukraine conflict.

The most valuable asset seized so far is a superyacht owned by billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, worth around 530 million euros, which was impounded in the northern port of Trieste.