Italy became the latest side to reach the final four of the Nations League after their win over Hungary helped them leapfrog their opponents to the top of group A3.

Goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco were enough to help the visitors earn three valuable points at Puskás Aréna Park and jump Hungary to the summit by just a single point.

European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar, finished top on 11 points from six games, one above second-placed Hungary who needed to avoid defeat to secure a place in their first Nations League semi-finals.

The hosts came into the contest full of confidence on the back of an impressive win over Germany but went behind in the 27th minute after Raspadori converted a rebound from the edge of the box.

The goal woke the hosts up and they fashioned several chances to equalise only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to deny Loic Nego, Callum Styles and captain Adam Szalai in quick succession.

Their wastefulness proved costly as Federico Dimarco blasted the ball into the back of the net in the 52nd minute to ensure the win for the visitors.

With the win, Italy joins Croatia and the Netherlands in next year’s finals tournament, while Spain and Portugal will meet tonight for the final available spot.