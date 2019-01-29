Italy plans Afghan pullout in a year

Rome

Italy is considering pulling its troops out of Afghanistan within a year, a senior defence ministry source said on Monday, following reports the United States may cut back its own military presence.

The source told a group of journalists that Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta had demanded that military command should start initial planning for a full withdrawal of the Italian contingent in Afghanistan. “The timeframe could be 12 months,” the source said.

Italy has had a military presence in Afghanistan for more than 15 years and, according to the Defence Ministry, is committed at present to having 900 troops there as part of a NATO-led mission. Since taking office last June, the coalition government has said it was considering cutting its presence in Afghanistan, but news that the defence minister had ordered that plans be drawn up for a full withdrawal surprised some colleagues.

“I have only heard about this today … She hasn’t talked to me about it,” Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi told reporters during a visit to Israel.— Reuters

