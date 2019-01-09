Italy fines car finance cartel 678m euros

Milan

Italy’s anti-trust authority said Wednesday it has fined a swathe of top car makers, including BMW, Fiat-Chrysler, Ford and Toyota, 678 million euros ($776 million) for operating a financing cartel.

The car manufacturers and their respective banks which offer financing to customers purchasing vehicles were found guilty of running a cartel from 2003 to 2017, the AGCM competition authority said in a statement.

Cartel members also included General Motors, PSA (Peugeot-Citroen) finance institutions, Renault, Volkswagen, Santander Consumer Bank, and the Assofin and Assilea trade associations.

They “put in place an anti-competition agreement, between 2003 and 2017, to alter the competitive dynamics in the market of car sales… through financing,” it said.—APP

