Italy asks Pakistan to extradite parents of missing teen girl

Rome

Italy said on Thursday it had asked Pakistan to extradite the parents of a teenage girl suspected of having been murdered by her family after refusing an arranged marriage.

The announcement came after news on Wednesday that the uncle of 18-year-old Saman Abbas had been arrested in Paris, accused of her murder alongside her parents and two of her cousins.

The case has sparked outrage in Italy and has become front-page news since police began investigating the teenager’s disappearance in May.—AFP