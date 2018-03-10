Italian Ship arrives on goodwill cruise

Islamabad

An Italian Navy Ship Friday accorded a warm welcome during an impressive reception by senior officials from Pakistan Navy and Embassy of Italy on their arrival on a three days good will cruise.

The visit of the Ship, Carlo Margottini (F-592) is aimed at strengthening mutual collaboration and interoperability between the two Navies through conduct of exercises and discussions on issues of common interests. During the visit to Karachi, professional interactions, sports and social activities, including wreath laying ceremony at Quaid’s Mausoleum were also held, said a press release here.

Visits of various operational and training units of Pakistan Navy by Officers