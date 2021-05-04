Italian priest loses life to Covid-19 in Lahore

Italian priest, Aldino Amato, a well-respected Dominican, died on Monday in Lahore at the age of 90 after contracting covid-19.

The priest was laid to rest in the compound of Our Lady of Mercy parish house.

Amato worked in Pakistan for nearly six decades as a leader in education and growth.

He was placed on a ventilator for ten days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Hundreds of faithful attended his funeral, which was conducted by Dominican friars from his church.

Members of the Catholic church and Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis, the apostolic nuncio to Pakistan, have expressed their condolences.

In Pakistan, Amato established six temples, three schools and hostels, two educational centres for the visually disabled, a women’s college, and two housing colonies after arriving in 1962.

The Italian priest was admired for his work in establishing villages in rural areas and supporting the needy, regardless of their religion.

