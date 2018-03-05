Italian footballer Davide Astori found dead

Milan

Fiorentina captain and defender Davide Astori died of a sudden illness on Sunday morning at the age of 31, the Serie A club said, leaving Italian football in a state of shock.Serie A announced that all of Sunday’s matches, including the derby between AC Milan and Inter Milan, would be postponed.

“Fiorentina is deeply upset to have to announce that its captain Davide Astori has passed away, victim of a sudden illness,” said the statement.

“Due to the terrible and delicate situation, and above all for the respect of his family, an appeal is made to everyone’s sensibility.”

Italian media said that Astori was found dead in his hotel room. Astori joined Fiorentina on loan in August 2015 and the club signed him outright one year later.—AFP